5 buildings damaged in Germantown fire

(Photo: Pete Piringer)

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WUSA9) -- Five buildings are damaged after a fire in Germantown Monday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The fire happened in the 19000 block of Noble Oak Dr. in Germantown. When crews got to the scene a garage was fully involved in the fire. Several nearby buildings had heat damage.

A total of five buildings and a car were damaged.

The cause of the fire has been identified as misplaced fire pit ashes in the trash can.

Nobody was injured. Damages are estimated at less than $40,000.

(© 2017 WUSA)