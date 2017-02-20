5 buildings damaged in Germantown fire

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WUSA9) -- Five buildings are damaged after a fire in Germantown Monday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.
The fire happened in the 19000 block of Noble Oak Dr. in Germantown. When crews got to the scene a garage was fully involved in the fire. Several nearby buildings had heat damage.
A total of five buildings and a car were damaged.
The cause of the fire has been identified as misplaced fire pit ashes in the trash can.
Nobody was injured. Damages are estimated at less than $40,000.
