5 buildings damaged in Germantown fire

WUSA 8:12 AM. EST February 20, 2017

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WUSA9) -- Five buildings are damaged after a fire in Germantown Monday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. 

The fire happened in the 19000 block of Noble Oak Dr. in Germantown. When crews got to the scene a garage was fully involved in the fire. Several nearby buildings had heat damage. 

A total of five buildings and a car were damaged.

The cause of the fire has been identified as misplaced fire pit ashes in the trash can.

Nobody was injured. Damages are estimated at less than $40,000.  

 

 

