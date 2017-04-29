1 man dead, 3 injured after shooting at Germantown home

GERMANTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - One man has died and three others are injured after a shooting was reported in a Germantown, Maryland home early Saturday morning.

Around 12:55 a.m., police responded to the 12800 block of Kitchen House Way for reports of a shooting inside a home.

When officers arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds. All the victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the men succumbed to his injuries.The three remaining victims are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims have not been identified. Police are still investigating.

Detectives urge anyone who may have information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

