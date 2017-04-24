World-famous Ladurée bakery coming to DC

(Photo: Ladurée Georgetown)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The DC restaurant scene is exploding. The latest to set up shop is a luxury French bakery known for the world's most famous macaron—Ladurée.

The M Street salon in Georgetown could open as early as Wednesday. It will feature a tea room and a boutique. It will also serve food besides macarons, everything from omelets to entrees.

A smaller Union Station bakery will open in about a month.

Ladurée dates back 150 years. Back then, its tearoom gave men and women a chance to meet in public for the first time in the history of Paris.

