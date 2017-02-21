George Mason game against Dayton streamed live on Facebook

George Mason Patriots (Photo: George Mason Athletics)

An important A-10 matchup was in store Tuesday night, as the George Mason Patriots take on the Dayton Flyers at Dayton.

The game, which was set to have a 7 p.m. tip off, was streamed via Facebook Live on the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Facebook page.

The Atlantic 10 Conference is the first NCAA conference to distribute a package of regular season college basketball games live on Facebook, as stated in an Oct. 28, 2016 press release. And this is the first season that the Atlantic 10 has done so.

The conference has agreed to distribute 15 live contests on the platform for the 2016-2017 season, which began with a Nov. 11, 2016 matchup between Loyola and Duquesne and will conclude with a March 4, 2017 game between George Mason and VCU. These games are also available through the A-10 Network website and mobile app.

According to the Atlantic 10, the Facebook live streaming of A-10 basketball games has been an overwhelming success. The traffic has been significant thanks to the unlimited audience potential on Facebook, with some games receiving over one million views. Particular matchups have seen more viewership than others, but overall the audiences for the live games have been strong and steady throughout the regular season, according to the Atlantic 10.

“This unique and creative partnership with Facebook allows us to expand our reach as a conference, further our presence globally and bring A-10 basketball to an even wider audience,” said A-10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade.

The A-10 Championship tournament will not be streamed by the A-10 conference via Facebook Live because specific television networks have rights to these games. Each round of the tournament will be aired on television, with possible Facebook Live streaming by the various networks.

There are three more games in the regular season that will be distributed by the A-10 via Facebook Live. These include: George Mason at George Washington on Sunday, February 26, 2 p.m. ET; Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne on Saturday, March 4, 2 p.m. ET; and George Mason at VCU on Saturday, March 4, 2 p.m. ET.

