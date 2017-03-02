WATCH: Gator shows off its fishy catch at golf course

(Photo: Screenshot courtesy of Norma Respess' video)

TRINITY, Fla. -- What is the most Florida thing you will probably see today? We may have your answer.

Norma Respess was enjoying a day of golf with a friend Thursday when she captured quite the "Florida" sight.

Gators are pretty common for many Florida residents. Some even bask in the sunlight on golf courses and near ponds.

Respess captured something a typical Floridian might not see, however - a gator walking across the Seven Springs Golf and County Club with a recently captured fish in tow.

She is heard commenting on the sight of the gator throughout the video, ending with, "I'm glad you got the fish."

We could not agree more.

