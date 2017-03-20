Gas leak goes on for months in Brookland

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Washington Gas said the leak was caused by a broken valve on the gas line at 10th and Monroe.

People walking by say they’ve been noticing the gas smell for months.

The site is a high traffic area, across the street from Brookland Metro Station and near Luke C Moore High School and Catholic University.

Dave Brown lives a block away.

"If it’s nothing to be alarmed about- that’s cool,” he said, “but they need to figure it out”. He said his wife made a complaint two weeks ago, and his neighbor made a complaint a month ago.

Tyler Bernie with Washington Gas said they had not received any complaints. It responded in a few hours after WUSA9 called Monday morning. Work crews dug up the broken valve, and said the leak would be fixed the same day.

Washington Gas says the cause of a Brookland gas leak is a broken valve- crews will be here till leak is fixed @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/4Fwurkcz2H — Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) March 20, 2017

Jennifer Charles is 21 weeks pregnant. She walks past the spot every day on her way to work. She said she has been smelling gas for weeks, but didn’t report it.

“It’s not faint. It is gas, you know it’s there." she said.

Officials with Washington Gas say smell doesn’t pose a risk by itself, but a build up of pressure can be dangerous.

Washington Gas officials said, fortunately, this gas leak was a relatively minor one.

They’re reminding people to take every leak they smell seriously, to leave the area right away and report it to their emergency line it to the Washington Gas Emergency Leak Line at 703-750-1400 or 1-800-752-7520. They can also call 911.

