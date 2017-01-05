Teen murdered in Md. after being set up on Facebook

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - Five people ranging in age from 16 to 21 are under arrest in connection with the murder of a New Jersey man. Police believe they used Facebook to execute their plan.

Montgomery County Police said the suspects lured Jordy Mejia, 22, to a wooded area in Gaithersburg Md., killed him, and buried him in a shallow grave.

Hikers stumbled on his body in November 2016.

Police said the body was decomposing and did not have any identification. However, he was wearing unique clothing: a bright, patterned red and black shirt.

Detectives released pictures of the clothing and within 24 hours police in Guttenberg, New Jersey called. They said the man in the woods was Mejia.

Mejia's mother had reported him missing on October 18, three day after he told her he was leaving New Jersey to go to Maryland and see a girl he met on Facebook.

Unbeknownst to Mejia, the girl never existed.

Police said, Neris Moreno, 19, from West New York, New Jersey, had his girlfriend Jackelin Leiba-Esperanza, 16, create a fake Facebook account. They pretended to be someone named "Shaila Smith" and asked Mejia to come meet her in Maryland, investigators said.

Leiba-Esperanza lives in Brentwood, Md.

Jose Israel Melendez-Rivera, 18, Katerine Solorzano-Aparicio, 17, and Reynaldo A. Granadis-Vasquez, 21, also helped in the con and murder, according to police.

All of them are charged as adults with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

According to court documents, Melendez-Rivera and Solorzan-Aparicio picked up Mejia and pretended to take him to meet the girl.

Instead, police said, they took him to a wooded area along Game Preserve Road.

Solorzano-Aparicio "admitted to picking up the victim with her boyfriend, Melendez Rivera," and, according to court documents, told police "the New Jersey male, the victim, and Melendez-Rivera went further into the woods."

Documents also alleged Solorzano Aparicio "discussed with Melendez-Rivera the fact that he participated in killing the victim in the woods."

At some point in the investigation, an unnamed witness came into the picture, according to documents.

That person allegedly knew "details of the crime not known to the public" and told police the suspects are involved with MS-13.

Experts have called MS-13 one of the most violent gangs in the country.

"They're involved in lots of different types of criminal activity," said Barry Boright. "Drug trafficking, robberies, contract killings, human trafficking."

Boright is the chief inspector for the US Marshals Counter Gang Unit. He’s not involved in this particular case.

"I've been in law enforcement for over 20 years now," Boright said, "this is probably the most violent gang that I've seen in the D.C. area"

Police have not identified a motive, but court and charging documents give a slight indication.

Charging documents suggested Moreno and Mejia had a prior connection.

"Additional investigation revealed Neris-Moreno was identified by police as being stopped with the victim's current girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, [name redacted], on May 13, 2016."

Moreno, Leiba-Esperanza, Solorzano-Aparicio and were ordered held without bond on Thursday.

Melendez-Rivera and Granados-Vasquez are set to appear before a bond review board on Friday.