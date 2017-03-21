Students find their confidence in Rock 'N' Roll
If you walk the halls of Roberto Clemente Middle School in Germantown, you may see a scene resembling the plot of "School of Rock." One day the sounds of Jimi Hendrix or the Beatles may fill the school. Other days, it's Blink 182 or The Clash.
