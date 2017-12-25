WUSA
Police: Md. toddler seriously injured after pit bull bites face and neck

Murugi Thande, WUSA 8:54 PM. EST December 25, 2017

GAITHERSBURG, MD. (WUSA9) - A toddler in the hospital with severe injuries after a pit bull bit them in the face and neck.

The incident happened in the 17000 block of Hazelcrest Dr., in Gaithersburg on Monday.

The child was transported to Children's Hospital for a puncture wound to the neck and face.

This story is developing. There is no further information at this time. 

