Police are investigating the rape of a 26-year-old woman in Md.

Mongomery County Police are investigating the sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman in Gaithersburg

She was raped on July 26 after leaving a Gaithersburg restaurant around 2:30 a.m. with a man she met inside.

Police said that once outside, the man forced her into a grassy area and sexually assaulted her.

Police released a composite sketch of a suspect.

Police describe the suspect as 5'3 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He is between 20 and 30 years old with facial hair and glasses.

Police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.

