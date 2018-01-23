Man struck, killed by train in Gaithersburg

Courtesy Montgomery County Police.

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Gaithersburg Tuesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Police, the man was hit in the area of S. Summit Avenue and Wells Avenue at about 1:55 p.m.

Police said it's still not known why he was hit by the train. He died at the scene.

They aren't releasing his identity until family members have been notified.

Update - Rail service (MARC/Amtrak/CSX) between Rockville and all points north have been restored with single tracking. Residual delays of 20-30 minutes are anticipated due to single tracking and subsequent congestion. — MC Emergency Mgmt (@ReadyMontgomery) January 23, 2018

Rail service had been between Germantown and Rockville while police investigated. The tracks have since reopened. Trains are single-tracking, but delays of 20 to 30 minutes are expected going into the evening rush.

According to Gaithersburg Police, residents and commuters should expect trains to go slower in the area. Expect 20-to 30-minute delays on the Brunswick line. Trains can proceed west of Rockville.

For more info, click over to the MTA's website.

As trains travel through this intersection, they will be going through slower than usual & will be sounding their horn more than usual until ofcs have cleared the scene. https://t.co/7cmhUGpJQ1 — Gaithersburg Police (@GPDNews) January 23, 2018

This story is developing. Stay tuned for updates.

