MISSING: 18-year-old Gaithersburg woman

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old girl.

Angelica Ivania Barahona-Rivas was last seen at the Wok Express, where she works, at 9615 Lost Knife Road around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Police believe she left work at that, before her shift ended.

Family and friends told police they have not been able to contact Angelica and are concerned. Police believe she may be in the New Jersey area.

She is about 5’3” tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt, tan skirt, a grey jacket and black boots. She was carrying a pink purse.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Angelica Ivania Barahona-Rivas is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police at 301.279.8000.

