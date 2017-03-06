Md. man charged with impersonating ICE agent

(Photo: Montgomery Co. Police)

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - A Gaithersburg man pretended to be an ICE officer, Montgomery County Police said Monday evening.

According to charging documents, Itai Ozderman, 35, was seen wearing a ballistic vest with the word “ICE” across the front in Falls Church, Va. ICE stands for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He also was seen trying to “enforce the law,” according to investigators.

While searching his home, detectives said they found seven handguns, two assault rifles, and a shotgun. They also discovered body armor, tactical vests, and ammunition. They also said found what appeared to be a Baltimore County Police badge inside a vehicle parked at the home.

Detectives confirmed Ozderman wasn’t a police officer, wasn’t an ICE agent, never worked for Baltimore County Police.

Ozderman has been charged with impersonating a police officer and transporting a handgun in a vehicle.

Police believe he might have pretended to be a police officer in other cases that weren’t reported.

Investigators are urging anyone who has information related to Ozderman impersonating a law enforcement officer to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.

