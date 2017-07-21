Md. KinderCare worker arrested for sexually abusing a 3-year-old

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County police arrested 56-year-old Raul Teroy Tuban, a KinderCare worker charged with sexual abuse of a minor and a sexual offense against a juvenile victim.

Police say Tuban had inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old attending KinderCare Learning Center in Gaithersburg, Md. Tuban worked there as a cook.

The victim was taking a nap at the learning center and woke up to Tuban touching her inappropriately police said. The victim told a family member about the inappropriate experience incident that day.

The incident was reported to the police November 2016.

Police interviewed Tuban, who gave inconsistent statements about the sexual offense.

After a lengthy investigation, Tuban was arrested July 14 at his home. He posted a $25,000 bond and was released.

Investigators need your help determining if Tuban had other victims. If you are a parent of a child who attended KinderCare, talk to your kids about their interactions with Tuban. Call detectives at 240-773-5400 if you believe Tuban victimized your child.

© 2017 WUSA-TV