Man found guilty in murders of Md. teens killed night before graduation

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - A 25-year-old man was found guilty on Thursday for the murders of two teens who were shot to death on the night before their high school graduation.

Jose Ovilson Canales-Yanez was found guilty on all counts in the murders of 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar and 18-year-old Artem S. Ziberov.

Jose Canales-Yanez (Photo: Montgomery Co. police)

Canales-Yanez was one of four men arrested in connection with the case. All four were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Adi Najjar and Artem Ziberov were seniors at Northwest High School in Montgomery County. The teens were found murdered in a car in Montgomery Village on on June 5, 2017.

