Child found face down in bathtub dies

(Photo: Montgomery Co. Police)

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - A child who was found face down in a bathtub has died from her injuries.

Montgomery County Police identified the 4-year-old girl as Nohely Alexandra Martinez Hernandez. She passed away on Wednesday.

Doctors said the little girl’s head injuries were consistent with child abuse, and she had several bruises on her body.

Nohely’s mother, Iris Hernandez Rivas, 20, changed her story when investigators interviewed her the day after her daughter was taken to the hospital.

Hernandez Rivas said she kicked her daughter in the abdomen for not brushing her teeth and the little girl hit her head on a wall, according to police. Hernandez Rivas also told detectives she whipped the child with a belt several days prior.

PREVIOUS: Mother charged after child found face down in bathtub

The mother is being held without bond. She’s charged with child abuse.

Final autopsy results from the D.C. Medical Examiner’s Officer are pending.

(© 2017 WUSA)