1 dead, several displaced after Gaithersburg townhouse fire

GAITHERSBURG, MD. (WUSA9) - One person is dead and at least 20 have been displaced after a townhouse fire in Gaithersburg Sunday night, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The fire happened around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of West Side Drive at the Brighton West Condos, officials said.

Heavy fire was found on the second floor when crews got to the scene. Family members, along with several other residents from townhomes were evacuated.

At least one person was reported to be trapped. Firefighters found a dead woman in the upper floor bedroom area, according to officials.

Three people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said about 20 people were displaced.

No firefighters were injured.

