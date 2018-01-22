Furloughed federal workers fear repeat next month

The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC on January 22, 2018 after the US Senate reached a deal to reopen the federal government, with Democrats accepting a compromise spending bill. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Furloughed federal workers greeted the breakthrough on the shutdown with relief and suspicion Monday. Many of them are just hoping the deal will hold.

Scores of federal workers were climbing on commuter buses headed home just as news of the compromise started jangling cell phones.

"Oh, outstanding," said Steve Laird, who has spent decades working at the Pentagon and Housing and Urban Development.

LATEST: Congress passes funding bill, ends three-day government shutdown

But there was also concern that the region's nearly one million federal workers and contractors might be right back at the curb in a few weeks.

"Why is this par for the course?" asked Christine Cole, a management analyst for the Department of the Navy. "Why is this how we do business? This should not be how we do business. We should have clean budget bills passed before the end of the fiscal year."

RELATED: The Shutdown: Why Did It Happen?

Earlier in the day, some federal workers at the food trucks near L'Enfant Plaza sounded like they'd been dragged into a 12-step program.

"I work at HUD. My name is Steve. And I was furloughed," said Laird. "I commute in one and a half hours for two hours of work, and now I'm waiting two and a half hours to go home on the commuter bus."

Deborah West, an analyst for FEMA, felt like getting furloughed was her own personal emergency.

"People like myself, we're basically one paycheck away from being out on the street."

RELATED: USAA offering no-interest payroll advance loans to military members during shutdown

Just as frustrating for Cole, was trying to keep her office at the Department of the Navy running without a clear budget.

"I own the government purchase card for the office. I can't buy supplies until a CR has been passed. And we're down to boxes of paper at one point."

The ripple effect from federal spending accounts for as much as one third of the D.C. region's economy. So, we are uniquely vulnerable to this kind of shutdown.

© 2018 WUSA-TV