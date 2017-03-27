Front Royal 19-year-old fatally stabbed, teen boy arrested

Leah Adams (Photo: Frederick County Public Schools)

FRONT ROYAL, VA (WUSA9) - A 19-year-old died a violent death at the hands of a 17-year-old, according to a Virginia police. The suspect is believed to be her boyfriend.



“We have no record of any dealings with either one of them,” said Front Royal Police Spokesperson, Capt. Jason Ryman over the phone on Monday. His voice confirmed how much a shock this is to the community.



Front Royal police have not named the juvenile suspect but did identify the victim as 19-year-old Leah Marie Adams. Her Facebook profile described Adams as an ambitious student who once held an internship FEMA, graduated from James Wood High School and had enrolled in Lord Fairfax Community College.



Now comments on social media have turned to anger against one of the people Adams is seen in a photo with. Many of those same comments identify the suspect as the victim’s boyfriend.



On Saturday, March 25th, Front Royal police responded to the 100 block of Kerfoot Ave. at around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a possible hit and run involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Once police arrived, they discovered the 19-year-old with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead upon arrival to a nearby hospital.



At around the same time of the "hit and run" 911 call, police also received a call for an attempted burglary about a block away, near the 100 block of S. Shenandoah Ave. There police found a 17-year-old with minor injuries. The Front Royal police spokesperson says the teen was screaming outside and had broken a window at the location.



Investigators detained the 17-year-old and transported him to Warren Memorial Hospital.



In their investigation, detectives learned Adams’ injuries were not consistent with the trauma of a vehicle crash and that both the victim and suspect had been in some type of physical confrontation in the roadway just before police were called.



On Monday, Front Royal police announced Adams’ severe injuries were the direct result of stab wounds to the chest area, according to a preliminary autopsy report.



Online, family and friends are sharing the same photo of the victim, which shows her smiling in Green Bay Packers jersey with angle wings appearing behind her.



A message being shared on a Facebook dedication page reads, “Please don’t throw stones at the other family as they can’t control what happened and as much as I want to hate him myself, my god won’t allow me to. He will face what ever the law gives him and more importantly he will answer to god.” The post says it’s from the victim’s father.



The family is now preparing for Adams’ funeral.



Police say the 17-year-old suspect appeared before a judge on Monday and is being held without bond. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is now pushing to have the 17-year-old prosecuted as an adult.

Frederick County Public Schools released the following statement on Monday:

"Like each of our students, Leah was a valued member of the Frederick County Public Schools community. She graduated from James Wood High School last year and had a bright future ahead of her. On behalf of Frederick County Public Schools and James Wood High School, we extend condolences to her family and friends."

