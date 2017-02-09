Friday Night Space Lights: Penubral Lunar Eclipse And Comet

WASHINGTON (WUSA 9) - Moongazers and sky watchers may delight at the thought of the upcoming trio of events to occur this upcoming Friday night: the full 'snow' moon, a penumbral lunar eclipse, and the close pass of comet 45-P.

The most exciting duo of events will occur Friday evening - a penumbral lunar eclipse of the snow moon around 7:45PM. This month's full moon is called the snow moon because the falls during February, which is normally considered the snowiest month of the year for much of the US. While the full moon rises, the moon is covered by the penumbral cone of the earth, the outer shadow of the earth. This will be a subtle, faint shadow; it will appear as though the moon is shaded darker than on a normal night. Look to the east at nightfall to catch this event.





Later Friday night - actually Saturday morning around 3:20AM - Comet 45P will make it's closest approach to the earth. Excited to view it? Don't get that excited - it will still be 7.4 million miles away and not visible to the naked eye. For those of you who have small telescopes or an exceedingly good pair of binoculars, however, it could be exciting! This comet will appear green with a blue-ish tail. What is so interesting is how this comet gets its color. According to Space.com, the green-blue hues are due to "vaporizing diatomic carbon, a gas which glows green in the near-vaccum of space". For those who wish to view it, look in the high eastern sky close to the constellation Hercules.

