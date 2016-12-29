Free Metro rides after midnight for New Year's Eve revelers

Photograph of a Washington DC metro subway as it comes to a stop at the Foggy Bottom station. (Photo: Steve Johnson, Steve Johnson)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro riders are about to get a rare gift.

Trains will run past midnight New Year’s Eve. They’ll stop at 3 a.m. Sunday on New Year’s Day.

Besides the extra three hours to ride the rails, it’ll be completely free. Miller Lite is picking up the tab.

It’s the second year the beer company has sponsored free rides.

“If I know I'm drinking, I'm not going to do too much if Metro can't help me,” said Metro rider, Daniel Murray. “A lot of people are going to feel more confident in doing something because they know they're going to get home safely.”

This is out-of-the-norm for Metro. The agency has been closing at midnight system-wide over the last several months for its major safety makeover.

The agency has refused to stay open late for other special events.

