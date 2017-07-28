Free lipstick giveaway for National Lipstick Day

Assortment of coloured lipsticks, close-up (Photo: Martin Poole, (c) Martin Poole)

Tomorrow is National Lipstick Day.

And whenever there is a national day celebrating something, someone is going to give something away.

So, in honor of National Lipstick Day on Saturday, July 29, M.A.C. Cosmetics is giving away free full tubes of lipstick.

The catch? Well, there apparently seems to be none. All you have to do is go to a M.A.C. store or retailer and pick-up your free full tube.

#MultiMonday #regram featuring ultimate #MACFan @milkamireille's beautiful collection of lippies! Shop over 250 shades via link in our bio! #MACShop

