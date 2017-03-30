Frederick to let pre-k & kindergarteners walk home alone

FREDERICK, MD (WUSA9) - It's the only county in Maryland requiring parents or guardians to meet kindergarten and pre-k students at school bus stops.

But in a shift in policy, Frederick County Public Schools will allow children to be dropped off without an adult present, beginning next school year.

The change comes after students were returned back to school, when bus drivers did not see or recognize adults present at bus stops. The policy proved to be problematic, with the school district now disclosing the move to parents currently enrolling their children in pre-k or kindergarten.

"Our policy has always been that parents are ultimately responsible for making sure students get to and from bus stops safely," said Michael Doerrer, a spokesperson for Frederick County Public Schools.

"However, some parents have told us about problems when our bus drivers have not allowed a student off the bus without a parent there."

In response to future concerns, the school district will arrange for adults to be present at any bus stop if a parent is unable to be there.

But not all guardians expressed enthusiasm with the change - leveling skepticism towards the decision.

"There's no way I would want my kindergartener to be let off the bus alone," said Frederick County parent Meghin Albanese in an interview Thursday. "I would rather a bus driver drive around my neighborhood 100 times and get paid an extra hour."

The school district sent fliers notifying parents of the policy for the new school year, requiring a signature indicating the guardian understood the changes.

"The bottom line for us is that we’re going to continue working with parents to make sure our students are safe at bus stops," Doerrer said. "The safety of our students – at school, on the bus, and at bus stops – is FCPS’s highest priority."

