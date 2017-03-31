Student with plans of mass shooting released from hospital

(Photo: Frederick County Police)

FREDERICK, MD (WUSA9) - The 18-year-old female Catoctin High School student who threatened the school was released from the hospital Friday.

Nicole Cevario was released from the hospital at 9 a.m. She was taken into custody and served with outstanding arrest warrants.

Cevario was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and committed on no bond.

She appeared before a judge at 1 p.m. for a bond review, which remains as is pending an evaluation from the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Cevario was charged with possession of explosive material with intent to create a destructive device and possession of incendiary material with the intent to create a destructive device.

