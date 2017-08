Photo Credit: Sam Gibson ( SamG Photography) (Photo: Sam Gibson (SamG Photography))

FREDERICK, CO. (WUSA9) - A large fire broke out at a barn on Monroe Ave in Frederick County Saturday.

Police said it started at around 7:50 p.m. Fire and rescue crews were able to get the flames under control by 9:18 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

