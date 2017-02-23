Man arrested in fatal shooting of 28-year-old from Frederick

(Photo: Frederick Police)

FREDERICK, Md. (WUSA9) -- A man has been arrested for fatally shooting a Frederick man late Wednesday night, police said.

The homicide happened around 10:07 p.m. in the 400 block of West South Street, Frederick police said. Authorities believe the incident started inside of an apartment, escalated and then continued outside.

Police said the suspect Richard Jerome Harriday, 63, pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, Zachary Winters, 28, in the upper body.

Harriday then fled the scene and hid in a garage located off Hoffman's Alley, police said. He locked himself in the garage for about two hours. Frederick police negotiators spoke with him during that time. He eventually peacefully surrendered to police.

He was taken into custody for questioning. Police are no searching for any other suspects and do not believe this was a random incident. Police were able to recover the gun used in the shooting.

Harriday is being charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, handgun used in the commission of a violent crime, and handgun on person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the department by phone 301-600-TIPS (8477), text at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

