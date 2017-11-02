Man, woman found dead in the middle of the road in Md.

File photo.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead in the middle of the road Thursday morning in Frederick County, Md., according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Acacia Court around 5:10 a.m. for the report of an assault. When the deputies arrived, they found a man and woman critically injured in the roadway.

Investigators have one person in custody that was found nearby where the incident happened.

Authorities believe that the victims and suspect knew one another.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Deputies continue to investigate.

