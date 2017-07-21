Frederick library looks to reunite photo album with family

FREDERICK, MD (WUSA9) - A Frederick library is asking for the public's help in an effort to reunite a family photo album with its rightful owner.



About a week ago, a staff member at the C. Burr Artz Public Library in downtown Frederick was sifting through book donations when she encountered something peculiar.

Someone had left a photo album full of family photos that dated back to 1960. One photo was from a wedding. While another photo focused on some kids. The album also said "to Grandma and Grandpa with love."The library told WUSA9 it is possible the album was donated on purpose for some historical reason. However, many people at the library believe it may have landed in their possession by accident.



"I think I would want the pictures back if they were my family," said Derek Buker, the virtual branch manager of Frederick County Public Libraries. "So, it just feels like it should go home."



The library posted about its discovery on its Facebook page. As of Friday, it had been shared by more than 500 users.



If you know who the album may belong to, feel free to call the library at 301-600-1630.



© 2017 WUSA-TV