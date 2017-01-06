Single father of 5 killed in trash truck crash

FREDERICK, MD (WUSA9) - There's been an incredible outpouring of support after John Chen, a father of five, died in a wreck along Route 15 in Frederick Thursday morning.

Maryland state police said Chen, 43, lost control of a trash truck near Motter Avenue. It slammed into an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder of the road then flipped over in the median.

"His children meant the world to him. There was nothing more important. He worked hard for his kids,” said Ron Chen, John’s brother. “He was always smiling and everyone loved him."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Chen's children. If you would like to help click HERE.