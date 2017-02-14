Big rig crashes, breaks in two on Md. roadway

FREDERICK, MD (WUSA9) - Traffic is moving after a tractor trailer crash in Fredrick, Md. caused significant delays on the road.

Sky9 was over the scene Tuesday and showed big rig split into two pieces.

Police said the driver lost control of the rig while going northbound on Route 15, and the cab portion of the tractor trailer rolled down an embankment and came to rest on Seventh Street.

Police confirmed the driver was conscious and alert when he was flown to the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma center.

The wreckage and fuel has since been cleaned off the roadway.

(© 2017 WUSA)