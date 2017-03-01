2 killed in Frederick County car crash

Photo: (Courtesy Graham Cullen/The Frederick News-Post)

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - - Two people are dead after a crash in Frederick County late Wednesday night, Maryland State police said.

The crash happened on northbound interstate 270 at Baker Valley Road around 10 p.m., according to authorities.

Police said the investigation shows that a 2013 Chevrolet Corvette was going northbound and speeding in lane number one. It changed lanes and hit a 2011 Black Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling in lane number two.

The driver of the Corvette left the road along the right shoulder. It then went through the guardrail and ended up along the right shoulder of the road where it hit several trees. Both the driver and passenger inside of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

(© 2017 WUSA)