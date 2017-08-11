1 dead after tractor trailer leaves road, catches fire

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

MYERSVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - One person is dead after a tractor trailer left the road and caught on fire in the area of I-70 in Myersville, Maryland State police said.

Around 4:48 a.m.Troopers responded to the area of westbound I-70 at the Middletown rest area for the report of a tractor trailer that was on fire.

When they got to the scene they found both the tractor trailer and the surrounding woods on fire. No occupants were found inside of the vehicle. After the fire was put out one person was confirmed dead, authorities said.

Police are still trying to determine why the tractor trailer went off the road.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150.

