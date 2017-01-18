Frederick County woman creates film on addiction

FREDERICK, MD (WUSA9) - Pamela Knight said that her troubles all began with a fall from the bleachers at her son's high school football game. Dealing with a back injury, she started taking Vicodin. The medicinal use soon turned recreational, and seemingly overnight, she said she realized she was an addict.

"I was now a slave to that drug," she said. "It was my number one."

Knight was speaking with WUSA9 at Area 31, a film studio in downtown Frederick. She said she will celebrate her third year clean next week, after battling addiction for 15 years. It was at this studio that Knight brought together nine recovering addicts from across Frederick County, to make a confessional video on addiction.

"There is recovery," she said. "And you can recover. And recovery is beautiful. And maybe if there is a suffering addict out there, they can be like 'wow, these people have done it. I can do it.'"

Knight said she was a Special Education teacher at a Frederick County school, when her addiction began. Now that she is sober, she said she is back mentoring young people and teachers at Frederick County Schools. Knight said she hopes to bring the film to Frederick County Schools, to show students both the consequences of drug use, and the "light at the end of the tunnel" for those who are addicted.

"Sobriety is victory," said one person in the film, who went by the name Carlton. "Sobriety is overcoming. Sobriety is fulfilling. Sobriety is refreshing."

Knight said she hopes the video will help people dealing with addiction.

"I seriously don't think you'll find anything so beautiful," said Knight. "To see somebody so raw, and honest, and willing to share something that a lot of people don't want to talk about, it was moving."

(© 2017 WUSA)