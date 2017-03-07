Fox bites 71-year-old several times in Great Falls

Red Fox - Vulpes vulpes, sitting up at attention, direct eye contact, a little snow in its face, tree bokeh in background (Photo: RT-Images, RT-Images)

GREAT FALLS, VA (WUSA9) - A 71-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after she was bitten by a fox several times on Tuesday.

Police say the woman was walking in the 600 block of Ad Hoc Road around 3 p.m. when the fox approached from behind and bit her multiple times in the lower body.

Police say the woman turned to fight the fox off and was bitten a few more times.

Almost an hour late, police say a fox tried to attack a woman's cat. The 59-year-old was able to kick the fox away from the cat. This incident happened in the 400 block of Chesapeake Drive, about three miles from the first incident.

The woman's husband was able to trap the fox and police say the fox is now being tested for rabies. Officials believe the same fox was involved in both incidents.

