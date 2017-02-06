Small plane crashes near Ft. Washington, officials say

FT. WASHINGTON, Md. (WUSA9) -- A small plane crashed near the Potomac Airfield in Ft. Washington Monday morning, Prince George's County Fire and EMS said.

Crews have been able to locate the pilot who was walking. He is being taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to officials.

Medics taking Pilot to the hospital right now. I'm told he has a head injury, but will be okay @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OBGUy67Kzo — Stephanie Gailhard (@stephitv) February 6, 2017

