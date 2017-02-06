WUSA
Small plane crashes near Ft. Washington, officials say

Crews searched the area for the small plane.

12:36 PM. EST February 06, 2017

FT. WASHINGTON, Md. (WUSA9) -- A small plane crashed near the Potomac Airfield in Ft. Washington Monday morning, Prince George's County Fire and EMS said.

Crews have been able to locate the pilot who was walking. He is being taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to officials. 

