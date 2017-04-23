Neighbors help mother and child escape burning building

(Photo: DCFD Rescue) (Photo: DCFD Rescue)

FORT WASHINGTON, MD (WUSA9) - It seemed for a moment that a young mother was about to jump from her third story balcony. Flames lashed through her roof, and she held her baby in the air, waiting to be rescued.

“I was yelling, ‘please don’t jump, just take your time,'” said Kent Boone, a neighbor who lives a block away on Corning Avenue. “Then she hesitated, she realized we were here, and we would make sure they made it out ok.”

The fire spread to 11 units in Fort Washington’s Glen Rock Landing Apartments, leaving 30 people without homes early Sunday morning. First responders arrived on scene around 8:30 a.m. as neighbors helped lower the child to safety.

U/D Corning. Fire out. 5 evaluated on scene. 2 transported so far NLT. Several rescues by FFs. #PGFD cause under invest. 11 apts displaced pic.twitter.com/USxd3J9WpJ — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 23, 2017

“The father had made his way to the second-floor balcony, so we kept calm, and we lowed the baby from balcony to balcony, and then down to the ground,” said Caimile Hatch in an interview Sunday. “I shouted for someone to call 911, but I saw the progression of the fire, and I knew we still had time.”

As he began his morning routine, Boone heard Hatch shouting from a block away. He stepped outside, dialed 911, and then rushed to the fire scene to help.

RELATED: 2 transported, 11 apartments displaced after fire in Fort Washington

All residents escaped without serious injuries.

“We were telling people, ‘get away from the building,” because we thought there could be a gas explosion,” Hatch said. “But from my four years of training in the Navy, I knew we had to keep calm, and get the people out of there.”

Witnesses reported another toddler made it out of the apartment building, as medics sent two people to the hospital for observation and treatment for minor injuries. The cause of the fire in the 2500 block of Corning Avenue remained under investigation into late Sunday.

Outstanding job this morning by everyone on Corning Ave, including rescue of a trapped occupant. Great teamwork! #PGFD @PGFDPIO @dcwoodpgfd pic.twitter.com/VIRBs277L1 — Joseph A. Cardello (@jacardellopgfd) April 23, 2017

Both Boone and Hatch said they never crossed paths before Sunday, and felt as though they became a team when the baby was safe on the ground.

“We were relieved,” Hatch said as she looked at the smoldering scene. “I was handing the baby over, and I said to the family, ‘get out of there, that's it.’”

© 2017 WUSA-TV