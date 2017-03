FORT WASHINGTON, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 87-year-old from Fort Washington, Maryland.

Thomas Taylor was last seen near Carnoustie Lane.

He may be driving a silver Volks Wagon Passat with Maryland Tag 4EFJ44.

If you know about his whereabouts, please contant the Prince George's County Police.

© 2017 WUSA-TV