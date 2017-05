Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

FORT WASHINGTON, MD (WUSA9) - A body was found in the woods Sunday morning in Prince George's County, police said.

Around 10:05 a.m., a person found a man's body in the 4200 block of Kilbourne Drive in Fort Washington, Md.

Police say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The victim's identification has not been released at this time.

