Family gathering interrupted by home invasion

FORT WASHINGTON, MD (WUSA9) - A family function was interrupted by a home invasion in Fort Washington on New Year’s night.

Prince George’s County Police responded to a house in the 400 block of Tantallon Drive at about 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

One person told police he stepped outside the house to find two men. One of them pointed a gun at him and made him go back inside the residence.

Police said the men took money and a shotgun. They drove off in a dark-colored vehicle.

It’s not known if the suspects knew the victim or anyone else inside the house.