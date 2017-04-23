2 transported, 11 apartments displaced after fire in Fort Washington

FORT WASHINGTON, MD (WUSA9) - Two people are injured and 11 apartments are being displaced after a fire in Fort Washington, Maryland Sunday morning.

Fire officials say the fire has been put out at the apartment building located in the 2500 block of Corning Avenue. Fire crews reported that at least one person was trapped, but has since been rescued.

U/D Corning. Fire out. 5 evaluated on scene. 2 transported so far NLT. Several rescues by FFs. #PGFD cause under invest. 11 apts displaced pic.twitter.com/USxd3J9WpJ — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 23, 2017

Five people were evaluated on scene, two people are being transported with non-life-threatening injuries and 11 apartments are being displaced.

Witnesses tell WUSA9 Reporter Stephanie Gailhard that some residents jumped off a balcony to escape the flames.

Witnesses say at least one infant was handed down off the balcony to safety to another person on the ground.

Witness tells me how a baby was rescued for the burning apartment and what he did to help @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/mSncoBitUW — Stephanie Gailhard (@stephitv) April 23, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

