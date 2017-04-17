Woman fatally stabbed in Forestville, investigation underway

Police Lights (Photo: WUSA)

FORESTVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - A woman is dead after a stabbing on Sunday in Forestville, Prince George's County police said.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Springdale Avenue around 8:25 a.m. to the report of a woman who had been stabbed. The victim died at the hospital shortly after.

Detectives are trying to identify the suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

