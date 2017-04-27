Man killed in overnight Forestville crash

FORESTVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - A man is dead after an overnight crash in Forestville, Maryland State police said.
The crash happened on Rt. 301/Crain Hwy at Village Dr. West around 12:04 a.m.
According to police a red Dodge Charger was going northbound when the driver lost control of the crash, crossed multiple lanes into southbound 301 and then hit a guardrail.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rt. 301 was blocked at Village Dr. west, authorities said.
