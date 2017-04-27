WUSA
Man killed in overnight Forestville crash

WUSA 5:31 AM. EDT April 28, 2017

FORESTVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - A man is dead after an overnight crash in Forestville, Maryland State police said. 

The crash happened on Rt. 301/Crain Hwy at Village Dr. West around 12:04 a.m. 

According to police a red Dodge Charger was going northbound when the driver lost control of the crash, crossed multiple lanes into southbound 301 and then hit a guardrail. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Rt. 301 was blocked at Village Dr. west, authorities said. 

 

 

 

