Man fatally shot inside Forestville apartment, police say

WUSA 5:24 AM. EST March 03, 2017

FORESTVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - - A man is dead after a Thursday night shooting inside of a Forestville apartment, Prince George's County police said. 

The shooting happened in the 7200 block of Donnell Place in Forestville around 11:30 p.m., authorities stated. 

Police responded to the shooting inside of an apartment The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities do not believe this was a random incident. They are currently working to find a motive and suspect. 

 

