Man fatally shot inside Forestville apartment, police say

FORESTVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - - A man is dead after a Thursday night shooting inside of a Forestville apartment, Prince George's County police said.
The shooting happened in the 7200 block of Donnell Place in Forestville around 11:30 p.m., authorities stated.
Police responded to the shooting inside of an apartment The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities do not believe this was a random incident. They are currently working to find a motive and suspect.
