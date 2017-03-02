Man fatally shot inside Forestville apartment, police say

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

FORESTVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - - A man is dead after a Thursday night shooting inside of a Forestville apartment, Prince George's County police said.

The shooting happened in the 7200 block of Donnell Place in Forestville around 11:30 p.m., authorities stated.

Police responded to the shooting inside of an apartment The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities do not believe this was a random incident. They are currently working to find a motive and suspect.

