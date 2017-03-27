'Footy McFooty Face' leading name for San Diego MLS club

Soccer ball on grass (Photo: Jupiterimages, © Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (WUSA9) - Soccer City SD is asking the public to help name its potential Major League Soccer expansion team in San Diego.

Out of the 50 potential names, "Footy McFooty Face is leading on a live Facebook poll.

According to Soccer City SD's Facebook page, this is the fourth and final round of voting.

"Footy McFooty Face" was leading the poll on Monday with more than 7,000 votes with "San Diego Surf" coming in second and "San Diego Bad Hombres" coming in third.

Footy McFooty Face poll (Photo: Screen shot)

