Food fight breaks out after Super bowl at Philly gas station

(Photo: Philly Police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - FOOD FIGHT!

A food fight broke out after the Super Bowl at a Philly gas station early Monday morning, police tweeted.

Around 12:30 a.m., officials said a large group of unknown males and females were inside a Sunoco gas station in the 800 block of Broad Street.

The suspects began taking item off of the shelves and then began throwing the food and drinks on the floor which caused a hole in the back wall of the store.

Police said if you see these suspects do not approach them, but contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. All tips will be confidential.

© 2018 WUSA-TV