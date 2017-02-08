Fmr. Va. Gov. McDonnell advises Trump to unite Americans

Bob McDonnell arrives at court in Richmond (Photo: Peggy Fox)

RICHMOND, VA (WUSA9) - Put your cell phone down, be nice and reach across the aisle.

That advice to President Trump came from a man who many thought was destined for the White House.

In Richmond, Va., former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell had some surprising words for the new President.

"I wish he'd hand someone his cell phone and just leave it alone," said McDonnell about President Trump's use of Twitter.

"Governing by Tweet is not a good idea," he said.

Eight months out from the United States Supreme Court vacating his corruption conviction sentence and absolving him any wrongdoing, McDonnell has a unique perspective on holding a high public office.

"When you're a Governor or a president, your words have immense power. Whether it's a tweet, or whether it's the way you explain a policy. And so, on the substance, I think Donald Trump is doing a lot of positive things that he said he was going to do and as a conservative, I applaud them. But, there's no need, especially when you're in the majority and you have power, to, for lack of a better word, rub salt in the wounds of your opponents," he said.

McDonnell and his wife were tried and convicted on numerous corruption charges two years ago. People from both political parties came to his defense. He is well-liked and well-known for his polite demeanor and ability to bring people together.

"People who disagree with you aren't your enemy. And when they disagree with you on one bill, they might be your best allies on another bill," he said.

Trump has lashed out at journalists, lawmakers and even judges when they disagree with him.

"That's wrong. And vice versa. Democrats have said, any nominees for the Supreme Court, we're going to oppose because they opposed President Obama's nominee," said McDonnell. "Well, if you listen to the rhetoric, there's a little bit of hypocrisy on both sides."

McDonnell implored the president reach out and build consensus.

"You got to do it. We're not Democrats and Republicans. You have to understand we're Americans first," he said.

On his first day as Virginia Governor, McDonnell says he reminded himself that Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson held the same job.

"I think that in due course, Mr. Trump that from Washington to Jefferson, to Lincoln to Reagan to Obama, this is an amazing, special group of people that's had this privilege. And, that he's got to govern in a way that tries to unite the vast majority of Americans," he said.

McDonnell says his faith makes him thankful for everything that happened to him, even the trial. He is working with his old law firm and has started a business development firm with his sister.

