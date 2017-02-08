Fmr. Chief Lanier says DC mansion murderer could have acted alone

Investigators still believe Daron Wint needed help to hold four people hostage and murder them in their DC mansion.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The gruesome murders of three family members and their housekeeper in a Northwest, D.C. mansion in 2015 could have been the work of just one man, former MPD Chief Cathy Lanier said on Wednesday, in a departure from what had been the DC police department’s theory of the case.



In her first television interview since trading her job atop the Metropolitan Police Department for the top security post at the National Football League, former Chief Lanier expressed confidence that MPD detectives likely have in custody the sole killer of four people at the Savopoulous family home nearly two years ago.



“I think there has probably been a lot more developments since I left, but I think that everybody initially wanted to think that how could this possibly be done by one person? But in reality, it could be,” Lanier told WUSA9. “Are there possibilities that somebody else could have given a ride or some other ancillary thing on the side, either before or after, be involved, yeah, sure there is. But I think it was entirely possible he carried out that crime by himself, without any, without any help.”



Last week, DC courts set a September, 2018 trial date for Daron Wint, who remains the only person charged in the killings.



Shortly after the May 2015 murders, which stunned DC and drew widespread national attention, the lead detective in the case wrote in an arrest warrant that he believed the crime “required the presence and assistance of more than one person.”



Based on where the case stood when she left the department in September, Lanier no longer believes that to be the case.



“Not to say that new evidence couldn’t pop up five years from now. But where we were when I left, I still feel comfortable—I felt pretty comfortable that with what we know it could have been carried out by a single person,” the former chief said.

A spokesperson for the MPD declined to comment for this story, citing the ongoing criminal case.

