Flywheel: A sweaty cardio workout for any season

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - While February #HeartLove month may be winding down, it's never too late to start getting into shape. Flywheel instructor Richard Shaw explains the benefits of his fitness class.



"Indoor cycling has the least impact on the joints."



Shaw says some of his clients come after getting knee pain, a stress fracture or other injury due to running.



"So anybody can do [Flywheel] regardless of your fitness level, regardless of past injuries," said Shaw. "You are more than welcome to sit in the back row, in the darkness, and turn the pedals. It's where anyone can start."



A typical Flywheel class lasts 45 minutes. The instructor puts together a string of thumping music from the latest artists. In a dark room cyclists pedal to the beat while occasionally pausing to take a swig of water or wipe off their sweat.

Meanwhile, each person is following the instructor's guidelines on adjusting the Torq, increasing or decreasing the effort needed to pedal the bike. A person's Torq and RPM (revolutions per minute) numbers combine to produce the "power score." The top performers in the class get their power scores displayed on the widescreen.Last summer yours truly did a CityCenterDC Flywheel class with Monica Trauzzi. I kept up mostly with the intensity of the class. When the class ended, I was one of the many people rejoicing at the water fountain. I smiled from a sense of accomplishment. The next day my sore legs reminded me of my accomplishment. Results.Shaw says his clients' fitness goals go beyond losing weight: Improved energy levels, being able to play with their children, wanting to fit better into their clothes."Getting fit and having fun and improving your cardio should be the focus. Weight loss should be a side effect."

