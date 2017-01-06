Florida airport shooting raises soft target concerns

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Friday’s deadly shooting in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale airport stoked concerns among law enforcement analysts about so-called “soft targets,” including unsecured areas of airports and other mass transit hubs.

The central problem for airports in particular is the question of where to put the security checkpoint. The farther from the individual gates, the greater area of the airport is secure. But the tradeoff for that security is mobility, and pushing vulnerable areas outside.

“Do you want to set it out in front of the baggage claim? Set it out in front of the ticket agents? And what you’re doing is pushing it out into the street and you can’t get people into the terminal,” Former FBI deputy director for operations Buck Revell told WUSA9.

“One of the great challenges of a soft target is it’s like squeezing a balloon. Where I tighten up my security in one place, the balloon expands somewhere else and presents itself as another soft target,” Ron Hosko, a former FBI Assistant Director, explained further.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL: People seeking cover walk towards police with their arms raised outside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

In D.C., federal agencies and local law enforcement are now working to “harden” D.C. and the enormous inaugural space and effort ahead of Inauguration Day.

Revell said the best defense against serious violence at an event of that size is good intelligence – in this case largely the purview of the FBI – separating real threats from protests and noise.

“There will be both visible and concealed activities going on by the Secret Service. They’ll be augmented by the other federal agencies and the military if necessary,” Revell said. “I’m very confident they will take on every precaution they can possible take.”