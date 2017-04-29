'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines responds to lawsuit against him

System.Object

'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines responded Saturday to the lawsuit filed against him by two former business partners, who claim he committed fraud by convincing them to sell their shares of Magnolia Realty, while withholding he was about to launch an HGTV reality show that would incorporate the Magnolia brand.

In a tweet sent at 2:13 a.m., Gaines accused John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark of never attempting to reach him after the business deal and before filing their lawsuit Wednesday in McLennan County's 170th Judicial District Court.

"Fyi: Ive (sic) had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later "friends" reach out via lawsuit.. humm," Gaines wrote in the tweet.

A previous statement from Gaines' attorney Jordan Mayfield claimed the lawsuit was without merit.

"We are confident that these claims will be found to be meritless, and it is disappointing to see people try to take advantage of the hard work and success of Chip and Joanna Gaines," Mayfield wrote in an email.

But, Lewis and Clark disagree. The former real estate partners sold their 1/3 ownership stakes in Magnolia Realty for $2,500 apiece two days before Gaines publicly announced the reality show, the lawsuit alleges. But, the decision to broadcast 'Fixer Upper' nationally was made three weeks before Gaines asked them to sell, the lawsuit claims. Lewis and Clark claim they would not have sold their stakes so inexpensively had they known the show was picked up by HGTV.

"Chip Gaines conspired to eliminate his business partners -- notwithstanding their longstanding friendship-- in order to ensure that he alone would profit from Magnolia Realty's association with 'Fixer Upper,'" says the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that by not telling Lewis and Clark about the HGTV deal, Chip Gaines committed fraud by nondisclosure, and it argues Gaines created a "false impression" the business was less value than it was. Lewis and Clark have demanded more than $1 million and their ownership stakes back -- or compensation for what their stakes would be worth now.

